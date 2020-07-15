FLORENCE — Mayor Steve Holt announced the beginning of the city's 2020 paving program Tuesday, and motorists will he happy to know they've started by repairing a rough segment of Rickwood Road.
Subcontractor Mill It Up of Warrior began removing a layer of old pavement from Rickwood Road between Chisholm Road and Helton Drive, then moved on to remove the old driving surface of Bradshaw Drive between Helton Drive and Finley Drive.
Mill It Up is a subcontractor for the Roger Group, which was awarded the $2 million contract.
Holt said Bradshaw Drive and Rickwood Road were milled Tuesday. The Rogers Group is expected to resurface the two busy roads today, before taking a break for a couple of weeks.
The mayor said he didn't know why the company would pause work on the paving program.
District 4 City Councilwoman Michelle Eubanks said Rickwood Road and Bradshaw Drive lie within her district.
"Paving programs are always a long time coming," she said after she and Holt came to Bradshaw Drive to get a firsthand view of the work.
She said the city Engineering Department did a good job prioritizing the list of roads that will be paved this year.
Eubanks said there is a good mix of roads and streets that will impact retail and residential areas.
"It's something we've looked forward to doing," she said.
The following streets are included in this year's paving program:
• Creekside Drive from Windover Road to the dead end
• Creekpoint Road from Creekside Drive to Creekside Drive
• North Patton Street from Carlyle Street to Huntsville Road
• North Crown Street from Huntsville Road to Peachtree Street
• Martin Street from Chisholm Road to Eugenia Street
• Decatur Avenue from Darby Drive to Hermitage Drive
• Courtney Avenue from Darby Drive to Ingleside Drive
• Palmer Street from Rickwood Road to Kirk Street
• Davis Street from Cloverdale Road to Teks Street
• Jackson Road from Seymour Street to Pine Street
• Jackson Road from the bridge to 500 feet south of Alabama 133
• Indian Springs Drive from U.S. 72 to Doubletree Lane
• Cedar Street from Irvine Street to Tuscaloosa Street
• Hawthorne Street from Pine Street to Willingham Road
• Simpson Street from Wood Avenue to Chisholm Road
• Olive Street from Covington Street to Mattilou Street
• Covington Street from Willingham Road to Olive Street
• Edgewood Drive from Sherrod Avenue to Pine Street
• Cypress Street from Irvine Avenue to Mobile Street
• Park Lane from McBurney Street to Chisholm Road
• East Irvine Avenue from Wood Avenue to Court Street
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.