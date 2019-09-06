FLORENCE — The Florence/Lauderdale Tourism Board has decided to provide partial funding for Waterloo’s 26th annual Trail of Tears event, according to President and CEO Rob Carnegie.
“The board made the decision to support with $1,000 for this year,” he said.
The decision came after the board’s regularly scheduled meeting Thursday morning, during which members spent a large portion of the time discussing funding for the Sept. 21 event.
In addition to a handful of other local and state entities, the board has provided partial funding for several runs of the Waterloo event, which costs about $20,000 to put on.
Florence/Lauderdale Tourism has provided $5,000 the past three years out of its programming budget, according to board member Chris Lewis. Carnegie said the amount has varied over the years, but it was closer to $500 prior to 2016.
Waterloo Mayor Joan Farneman brought to the meeting copies of two letters she said were sent to the board earlier this year concerning possible funding. One was sent around the end of March, while the latest was sent in early August.
Board members said they had not yet seen the letters.
Farneman also brought several letters of support as she explained the need for funding.
“It takes a lot of money to put this event on,” she said. “Waterloo is a very small community — one of the smallest communities in the county — and we have a very small tax base. The town cannot go in the hole each year to put this on.
“There have been years that we have gone in the hole. ... This year, we have not received, as yet, any funding at all from any outside agencies. Our vendor fees do not cover expenses.”
Board Chairman Larry McCoy expressed strong support for the Trail of Tears event, promising Farneman and Waterloo residents in attendance the board would help in “some way.”
“For sure, we support the Trail of Tears, and I think our record shows we’ve supported it over the last several years, and we certainly have no idea of not supporting it,” he said.
“We’re going to work some way to help you, I guarantee you, somehow," McCoy said. "We’ll work it out because we think it’s important, and we think y’all are important to us, and we certainly all have got to work together.
“We’re hoping next year we can do more,” he added.
According to Lewis, the board has about $19,000 to share across the county. The board asks candidates to give them information on the impact of their events on the county — financial and otherwise. He said they also need to know about any funding challenges.
Sometimes, the board will connect candidates with other entities that can help.
A Native American Waterloo resident who attended the meeting said the Trail of Tears is a beloved tradition important to the town’s economy.
“If nobody’s been down there, they ought to come because I tell you, it’s a moving experience,” he said.
