FLORENCE — Locals and visitors of all ages will have an opportunity to get in the Halloween spirit Thursday at a trick-or-treat event hosted by Florence-Lauderdale Tourism.
The free, come-and-go event will last from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Visitors Center in McFarland Park.
“Last year, we had a pretty good turnout,” said Randa Hovater, manager of media relations. “You can bring your kids. You can come and dress up. We had some adults last year.”
All attendees dressed in a costume or Halloween attire will be entitled to a few Halloween treats.
A costume contest will also take place, with the winner announced Nov. 1 around 4:30 p.m.
Participants will have their photo taken onsite. All photos will be posted to the tourism Facebook page, where users will have about 24 hours to vote for their favorites.
There will be prizes for first, second and third places.
“We’re ranging from gift baskets to gift cards to restaurants and things like that,” Hovater added.
Hovater said the event is also a great opportunity to engage with the tourism industry and see what all the Shoals has to offer for both locals and visitors.
“So many people live here, and they don’t see the studios or see the museums and things like that,” she said. “We really want to try and get local participants and people that are here from out of town to participate as well.”
