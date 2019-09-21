FLORENCE — Florence-Lauderdale Tourism this week launched a new website in an effort to be more inclusive of the entire Shoals area.
The new website spotlights things to do in Florence, Muscle Shoals, Tuscumbia and Sheffield, as well as smaller towns and rural areas throughout both Lauderdale and Colbert counties.
“We want visitors to our website to learn about the entire Shoals area to both broaden their experience and extend their stay,” said Rob Carnegie, CEO of the Florence-Lauderdale Tourism. “We’ve all heard that visitors don’t see county and city lines, and this will hopefully benefit every business in all four cities.”
The website was created using Tempest, a Philadelphia-based digital marketing agency. The agency was contracted in 2018 to begin development, according to a news release from Florence-Lauderdale Tourism.
Upon visiting the new site, visitors may first notice a new logo featuring “The Shoals” in large letters, with each of the four major cities listed below.
The new site’s design also incorporates “more vibrant imagery” and an updated event calendar, as well as more digital and copy content.
A menu features categories for music, events, food and drinks, where to stay, cities and towns, and travel tools.
New content will be added continually, according to Florence-Lauderdale Tourism
“Tempest took the time to visit us for a few days to really understand the offering that’s here and learn more about the area,” Carnegie added. “Our organization feels that the design, look and feel of the new site is incredibly impressive and truly captures the spirit of the Shoals.”
The new website can still be accessed at visitflorenceal.com, with redirects from theshoalsal.com and visitshoals.com as well.
