FLORENCE — If understanding and participating more in your investments is part of your resolution this year, the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library is hosting classes that may be of interest.
The library, in cooperation with the Mutual Investment Club of Florence (MICF), TVA Community Credit Union, and the Alabama/Emerald Coast Chapter of Better Investing, will offer free classes and seminars recommended for the general public.
The only requirement is that you register.
The classes will be offered in the library's second floor Reading Room. They are taught by volunteers with "many years of experience in this area," according to a release about the classes.
Classes include:
• Introduction to Investing, 10 a.m. to noon, Jan. 25 — Offers information to new or less-experienced investors on how to intelligently make investments decisions, including individual stocks and mutual funds using the nationally known techniques of Better Investing. Sixth graders have learned and successfully applied these techniques, so you do not need a technical background
• Using Value Line for Investing, 10 a.m. to noon, Feb. 15 — Includes instruction on how to use Value Line in providing the specific areas to find data for input to the Stock Selection Guide, where to find Value Line, and how to use it as a primary tool for determining if a specific company is the one you want for your portfolio.
• Understanding the Annual Report/Annual Report Analyzer, 10 a.m. to noon, March 14 — This will provide investors with the important aspects of the annual report and a methodology using an Excel Spreadsheet (provided to class members), and provides invaluable information about the company being considered as an investment.
• Understanding and Evaluating Mutual Funds for Investment, 10 a.m. to noon, April 4 — It will teach how to invest in mutual funds with background and a technique developed by Better Investing for picking the right mutual fund for success.
Three seminars will also be offered in February, May and October. Participants will also be invited to attend educational investment club meetings held monthly.
To register, call John Ingwersen at jlingwersen@gmail.com.
The library is located at 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
