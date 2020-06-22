The Florence-Lauderdale Public Library will be moving into the next phase of its reopening plan beginning Monday, June 29, when the building opens to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All patrons entering the building will be asked to wear masks and to maintain social distancing, according to information from the library's website and Facebook page. There will be hand sanitizer available throughout the building.
Plexiglas shields have been installed at the public desks and there is increased distance between the public computers. Public computer usage will be limited to one hour per person per day. The computers are fitted with plastic keyboard sleeves to allow for sanitation between sessions of use.
Curbside pickup of books, audiobooks, and movies will continue from noon to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Forms are available at the library's website flpl.org to request curbside pickup.
All returned library materials will be quarantined for at least three business days before being checked in, which means items returned could remain on a patron's account for several days, but no fines will be accrued during this process. Items checked out before the library's closure because of the pandemic should be returned no later than July 6.
Meetings and in-person public programs will remain on hold, but online programs and take-home activities for all ages will continue. Online services such as ebook checkout can be accessed online at flpl.org/athome.
Contact the library’s Executive Director Derek Wilson at derek@flpl.org or 256-764-6564, ext. 133 if you have questions about the reopening.
