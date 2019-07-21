FLORENCE — Like many people in the United States, Jim Traglia watched the historic moon landing on his home television on July 20, 1969.
Then, he went to work.
For Traglia, however, home at the time was in Rockledge, Florida, about half an hour from what was then known as Cape Kennedy. That’s where he worked on the launch team for the Apollo 11 mission that sent three astronauts to the moon.
He worked on all 17 missions in the Apollo program.
“I did the rocket engine testing in Huntsville, but then I went to Kennedy Space Center and was on a launch team only on the Saturn V because I was still going to UAH,” Traglia explained Thursday at his Florence home. “That’s when UAH was one building and only had night classes.”
Traglia was the first person born at Fox Army Health Center on Redstone Arsenal, and having a father who worked for the Army Missile Command proved to have its benefits. Traglia said his father had a good friend who worked at NASA, and that connection led to an opportunity to intern at Marshall Space Flight Center when he was just 19 years old.
Part of his job entailed taking the long strip charts and plotting them on a regular-sized piece of paper.
“I had to put it all into a report, and it was secret,” he explained. “And I had to go to the reproduction room when they printed it to make sure every page was put in the binder and trashed the others.”
Traglia’s only interaction with Werner Von Braun—whom he called an “absolutely wonderful” man—occurred during his internship, but it left an impression.
Von Braun was director of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center and was the chief architect of the Saturn V launch vehicle, the superbooster took American astronauts to the Moon.
Traglia had just delivered the reports when he was called back to Von Braun’s office. To his surprise, it was about missing the security clearance for a young woman.
“He said, ‘You wouldn’t be the first one that got influenced by a pretty face. Don’t let it happen again,’” Traglia recalled with a laugh. “That’s how I got to meet him.”
Traglia stayed in Huntsville until 1965, when an opportunity came up for him and a friend to leave home in Huntsville to join the Apollo 11 launch team.
“On the launch team, there was only eight of us that could touch the rocket engine, and we were pretty much an isolated group,” he said.
They were the last ones to leave the launch pad after putting in the hypergolic propellant, which he said caused the ignition process. This was the case the day Saturn V launched during Apollo 11.
Traglia said it was mostly business as usual when he headed into work after the moon landing aired, but it was a hot topic.
“Everybody was just congratulating one another,” he said.
Traglia said he was able to meet many of the astronauts, but it was Alan Shepard, the first American man in space, who became his favorite.
“I have a book signed by Alan Shepard,” Traglia said. “When he came to Huntsville to Parkway City (Mall), I bought the book, and I was going to get it signed, and just as I walked up, he said, ‘I know you.’ I said, ‘Yes, I was L1EP.’”
That stood for launch site, first stage, engines and propulsion system. Traglia explained that he and other employees used such names at work in case Russians were listening in. He said they probably were since he could see some of their ships from atop the launch tower.
“When you get on top of the launch tower 1,800 feet in the air, you can see a lot,” he said.
Nearly everyone Traglia worked with on the missions was younger than 40. Some were momentarily concerned the successful moon landing meant they would soon be out of a job, Traglia recalled with a laugh, but those fears were quickly laid to rest when they realized there would be more moon missions.
He said he noticed significant improvements over the course of the program.
“’Tried and true’ is what we called it,” he said. “We knew exactly what we could count on, what might be a problem, and so forth. I don’t know if we were just young and foolish, but we were awful confident that nothing’s going to stand in our way.
“I was impressed with how far we’ve come while I was on the program, and I’ve always thought that since then, that we would get back into the aerospace business, if you will, and try to make it to Mars or someplace else.”
It's just a matter of when, he added.
Traglia remained in Florida until Apollo 17 ended in 1973. He was able to finish his engineering degree upon returning to Huntsville.
Following his work in the space program, Traglia was offered a job at Boeing and later came to the Shoals to work for the Tennessee Valley Authority.
Traglia’s wife, Carolyn, said she has enjoyed hearing her husband’s stories over the years.
“When we met and I found out that he worked on the Apollo programs, I was like ‘wow,’” she said. “It’s kind of come back full circle with the celebration of 50 years because I’m thinking, that’s more than a ‘wow.’
“He’s so humble and … when things special happen to him, he never forgets them, and that’s one of the biggest things, I think—that he feels so blessed.”
Now retired, Traglia said he likes to spend most of his time playing golf. Carolyn had plenty of his memorabilia framed, from his mission patches to his Apollo 17 work badge to the letter he got from Boeing thanking him for his work in the space program.
He still looks back fondly on his role in history.
“I’m quite proud of it, and glad I did it—just tickled,” he said. “I really felt blessed to be part of it. I had some good friends, older guys, that kind of pushed me in the right direction, so it worked out well.”
