FLORENCE — City officials said Wednesday there are three COVID-19 test collection sites operating in the Shoals.
They are:
• Thrive Urgent Care, 3500 Cloverdale Road;
• Med Plus in Florence, 2908 Mall Drive;
• Express Med, 970 Cox Creek Parkway.
Thrive Urgent Care and Express Med ask that residents call before coming in.
Mayor Steve Holt said in a Wednesday meeting there have been some adjustments made for city services.
City Hall remains open, but Holt encouraged residents to do as much business as possible online, rather than in person.
The Florence Utilities lobby on the first floor of City Hall remains open, but Electricity Department Manager Mary McDuffa asked that residents call to make appointments to keep the number of people in the lobby or customer services rep offices to a minimum.
McDuffa said late fees and utility shutoffs for delinquent payments are being waived until the end of the month. She encouraged customers to utilize the utility department's drive-through window, drop box or mail to make payments.
Holt echoed President Donald Trump's request to keep gatherings to 10 people or less in the city. He praised business owners for taking preventive measures to protect customers and employees through social distancing and aggressive sanitizing measures.
Some downtown businesses have decided to close temporarily.
"This is clearly going to have an impact on our economy," Holt said.
The mayor said the city's essential services will continue to operate. Parks remain open, but playgrounds were closed Wednesday. Florence museums, recreation centers and the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library are closed.
Holt said the city is not issuing a state of emergency at this time.
Police Chief Ron Tyler said the lobby of the Florence Police Department will be closed, but accident reports can be ordered online and associated fees will be waived temporarily.
"The Florence Police Department is at 100% capacity," Tyler said. "We are ready if we need to respond to anyone's call for service. We're not diminished in any way."
Building official Gary Williamson said beginning today his office will accept construction drawings from contractors via email. Building permits, he said, can be issued online.
He encouraged contractors to get more information from the Building Department tab on the city's website, Florenceal.org.
Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency Director George Grabryan said so far, there has not been a case of COVID-19 identified in Lauderdale County.
He said he and Colbert County EMA Director Michael Smith have been in close contact with each other, and with Area Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers, as well as officials at North Alabama Medical Center and Helen Keller Hospital.
