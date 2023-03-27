A dozen Bojangles chicken restaurants in North Alabama are hosting a biscuit-themed fundraiser to help pay for a Madison County school principal's cancer treatments.
Now until Saturday, April 15, customers who visit one of the restaurant locations and donate $1 toward the cause will receive a free Bo-Berry Biscuit. The 12 participating franchises are operated by Justin and Sally Haddock of New Generation Foods of Huntsville.
Bojangles restaurants in Florence and Muscle Shoals are participating.
The donations will support Athens local Chris Gunnels, a father, longtime member of Lindsay Lane Baptist Church and principal of Harvest Elementary School. Gunnels was recently diagnosed with Grade 4 Glioblastoma, a fast-growing and aggressive brain tumor.
Per recommendations from his doctors at both Duke and Vanderbilt University Medical Centers, Gunnels will pursue a groundbreaking Glioblastoma treatment currently being developed in Tubingen, Germany. This treatment will require 13 trips to Germany over a 12-month period.
"Chris Gunnel is well-known throughout Athens, for good reason," New Generation Foods President Justin Haddock said. "Chris has supported and changed the lives of hundreds of children in his 20-year tenure as an educator in Madison County. I’m confident that through our generous Bojangles customers, our tight-knit community will be show up for Chris when he needs it most."
By the end of March, all the fundraising efforts combined hope to reach $85,000 to cover vaccine requirements for traveling internationally with a compromised immune system. A subsequent $85,000 will need to be raised to cover travel and living expenses in Germany.
