FLORENCE - The Florence Police Department has announced one of its veteran officers died last night in a car crash.
The announcement reads: "It is with a heavy heart that we report off-duty Officer Jason Novak was killed in a car crash late last night. Officer Novak served this community with pride and professionalism for over 20 years. Please keep Jason’s family and our department in your prayers during this difficult time."
