FLORENCE — City government officials will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. to bring the public up to speed on the status of various city services.
Mayor Steve Holt said the meeting is open to the press, city department heads and other government officials. The public will not be allowed to attend.
Holt said department heads will meet at 1 p.m. today to discuss contingency plans.
Among those expected to be present are North Alabama Medical Center CEO Russell Pigg, Florence School Superintendent Jimmy Shaw, University of North Alabama President Ken Kitts, Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency Director George Grabryan, Lauderdale County Commission Chairman Danny Pettus, Tammy McDaniel from Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama, Donna Fisher, the local director of Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, and others.
