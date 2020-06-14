FLORENCE — “The same thing you do with the people you love, do with others.”
That was just one message from Skylar Stewart, a member of Common Ground Shoals, who sat with a panel of other Shoals residents to discuss racism and to answer questions about what it is to be black in America.
The panel was invited by Be the Change organizers Tish and Josh Ashley, to try to help bring unity among different races through conversation. On Saturday, that conversation opened the door for the panelists, all of whom are black, to answer questions from individuals about race, racism, and their personal experiences.
“This is supposed to be a time to (educate) our white and people of color neighbors, and hopefully our youth!” according to the organization’s Facebook page. The panel Q&A took place in Wilson Park in Florence.
Panelists included Dewayne Malone, founder of the Rescue Me Project; Teresa Smith, a registered nurse with a master's degree in sociology; Camille Bennett, founder of Project Say Something; Skylar Stewart, a member of Common Ground Shoals; ZsaZsa Fraise, a University of North Alabama alumnus who works in the library system and operates a travel business with her husband, Thomas; Teresa Smith, a local nurse; and Milos Winston, a history teacher at Florence Freshman Center and founder of the Freshman Center Gentlemen of Distinction Group.
The answers illuminated what it means to live with systemic and structural racism.
“If I don’t ask questions of you and you don’t ask questions of me, we’ll never understand each other fully,” said panelist Danae Lawrence.
For almost three hours, questions that were sent via the organization’s Facebook Messenger were answered by panelists who stressed they want the opportunity to especially help white residents understand racism and why it’s so important to stand unified to end it.
Panelists encouraged white individuals to have that “tough conversation” about black people and about race with their family and friends.
“It’s easy to like something on Facebook or … social media, but it’s totally different to call out your mother … your granddad,” Winston said. “We need you when we’re not around … to be willing to have those tough conversations. I’m not saying it’s going to be easy, but at the end of the day, right is right.”
ZsaZsa Fraise recounted another tough conversation – the one she had to have with her young sons.
She said she had to explain to them “mommy and dad teaches you how to be good people, good men. But there are some people out there who do not like us just because of the color our skin.” She said the conversation includes what things to do to hopefully stay alive if they’re someday stopped by the police, all the time fearing that it may not be enough.
Questions included: the No. 1 way your white friends can help you feel you have a voice; what can white people do to help stop racism; issues concerning the “n” word; feelings on whites adopting black children; the controversy surrounding Drew Brees; phrases like “color blind” and “black on black crime” and why they’re offensive; Juneteenth; and even issues surrounding black hair.
The video with these discussion and more questions and answers is being replayed in its entirety on group’s Facebook page.
Log In
