FLORENCE — A man is receiving medical treatment for a gunshot wound he sustained during a shooting Tuesday, according to information from the Florence Police Department this morning.
The shooting occurred shortly after midnight in the 100 block of Marengo Street.
Officers responded to the area after receiving reports of an assault that had just occurred, according to Capt. Brad Holmes of the Florence Police Department criminal investigations and internal affairs.
Upon arrival, the officers saw a 20-year-old white male laying in the street, bleeding from what they believed to be a gunshot wound, he said.
The victim's name is not being released at this time.
Holmes said officers administered first aid until medical personnel arrived. The victim was taken to the North Alabama Medical Center and subsequently flown to Vanderbilt Hospital.
Holmes said the victim's condition is not known at this time.
"A person of interest in this case was located at the scene and has spoken to detectives," Holmes said. "No charges have been filed at this time."
Additional details will be released as they become available, according to Holmes.
"More information is expected to be available this afternoon as detectives continue to work this very active case," he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.