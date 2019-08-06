FLORENCE — Florence police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who has been missing for two weeks.
James Whitaker, 66, was last seen July 23 leaving his home on his blue 2015 Harley-Davidson Softail, according to Sgt. Greg Cobb.
Whitaker is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds, Cobb said.
Anyone who has any information on Whitaker or his whereabouts is asked to contact Florence police at 256-760-6610 or their local law enforcement agency.
Anonymous tips may also be texted to 274637 using the keyword "FPDTIP" followed by the message.
