FLORENCE — Florence was recently ranked one of the best places to retire in Alabama, according to a list compiled by New York-based financial technology company SmartAsset.
Florence comes in at No. 10 on the list, behind Roanoke. The top spot was awarded to Greenville in Butler County.
The results were calculated based on factors like taxes, health care and social options.
To determine the results, SmartAsset first looked at income and sales taxes at the state and local levels. Those were used to calculate effective rates based on a typical retiree earning $35,000 each year from retirement savings, Social Security or part-time employment, and spending their disposable income on taxable goods.
Florence shows a rate of 17.2 percent — slightly below the state average of 17.5 percent, according to SmartAsset's calculations.
SmartAsset also calculated the number of doctors' offices, recreation centers and retirement centers per 1,000 residents.
Florence shows an average of 2.8 doctors' offices, 0.4 recreation centers and 0.1 retirement centers. Those figures are above state averages of 0.7, 0.2 and zero, respectively.
The rankings also show the percentage of seniors in each of the top-ranked cities and towns, Florence's being 18.3 percent, above the state's 17.3 percent.
To view the results of the other top cities and towns, go to smartasset.com/retirement/retirement-calculator#alabama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.