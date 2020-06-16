FLORENCE — The city of Florence has been notified by the hackers who got into its network security system that they have accepted the city's ransom and no longer have any information they had obtained.
The notification means the hackers held up their end of the deal after the city posted a ransom of nearly $300,000 in cyber currency last week.
"They've released whatever they had," Mayor Steve Holt said.
The City Council last week approved paying 30 Bitcoin, which amounts to nearly $300,000, to the group, which had demanded that amount as ransom. The city is self-insured and paid the money through insurance money.
Holt said authorities are investigating.
The mayor said the city had a good security system with numerous firewalls but the hackers are skilled in what they do. He said they have attacked other Southern cities recently, as well. He said the Florence officials are working to increase security measures for the new system.
"We're rebuilding the whole network," Holt said. "We're just starting over, basically."
He said the city's computer systems are operating but they still are working to rectify email issues.
City officials said they don't know what kind of information or how much information the hackers possessed but they did not want to take a chance, knowing there was the potential that they had information about city employees and residents.
"We'll probably never know, but that's the risk we didn't want to run," Holt said.
Florence officials engaged cyber security and computer forensics professionals Arete Advisors to assist in the exchange.
Officials with Arete said the group that is involved has a reputation for making good on agreements once ransom is paid. They said the group knows it must make good on the agreements, or else future entities they hack would be less likely to give up ransoms.
