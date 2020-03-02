Miss Maroon and White
Grace “Gracie” Anello, center, was named 2020 Miss Maroon and White and is flanked by those named "Campus Beauties" that include , from left, Madeleine Thompson, Shelby Freeman, Cheyenne Simmons, of Florence, and Renelle “Belle” Failla. [COURTESY PHOTO BY MEGAN BEAN FROM MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY]

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Cheyenne Simmons, a senior agricultural engineering technology and business/enterprise management major from Florence, was among pageant honor recipients in the 2020 Miss Maroon and White held Thursday at Mississippi State University.

Grace “Gracie” Anello, a sophomore geosciences/professional meteorology major from Roswell, Georgia, was named 2020 Miss Maroon and White.

Taking home honors with Simmons as "Campus Beauties" were Madeleine Thompson, a freshman communication/broadcast and digital journalism major from Theodore, Alabama; Shelby Freeman, a sophomore marketing major from Brandon; and Renelle “Belle” Failla, a senior mechanical engineering major from Picayune.

