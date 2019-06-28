FLORENCE – After nearly two months of weekly music and fun, McFarland Park will host David Phillips and The Shoals’ Gold for one more performance in this run of Florence’s seasonal “Music in the Park” series tonight.
The band will perform a mix of R&B, rock and gospel hits from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
In the summer, Music in the Park typically occurs during lunchtime on Wednesdays at Wilson Park and features a variety of performers from the Shoals and surrounding areas.
McFarland Park is located at 200 Jim Spain Drive.
