FLORENCE — The Florence Board of Education has begun accepting letters of interest for those wishing to fill the unexpired term of District 4 member William S. “Bill” Gullett, who died Oct. 4.
Applicants have until 4 p.m. Nov. 1 to submit letters. The appointed individual will serve until the term ends Nov. 10, 2020.
Qualified applicants must be at least 21 years old, registered to vote, and a resident of District 4 for at least six months. A map of the District 4 boundaries is available at the city clerk’s office.
Applicants cannot currently be employees of the board of education or have a record of conviction for any crime of moral turpitude.
Those interested in submitting a letter of interest should do so to the attention of Beth Dickerson, secretary to Superintendent Jimmy Shaw, at bdickerson@florencek12.org or in person on the sixth floor of the Florence municipal building, located at 102 S. Court St.
The office is open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The board will review the letters before appointing the new member at their regular, public meeting set for 5 p.m. Nov. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.