FLORENCE — The Florence City Board of Education will meet tonight to discuss an instructional road map for the upcoming school year and consider adoption of policy revisions, among other items.
Other items of new business will include:
- personnel
- purchases
- volunteer coaches
- overnight, out-of-state field trip requests
- a revised FCS organizational chart
- revisions to the salary schedule for the upcoming school year
- monthly expenditures, financial statements and bank reconciliations
The board will meet beginning at 5 p.m. at the Florence City Schools Technology and Professional Development Center, located at 541 Riverview Drive.
The board meets monthly on the second Tuesday. The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 13.
