FLORENCE — The city school system's budget will be about $4 million higher in 2020, thanks to additional funds from the state's Education Trust Fund (ETF).
The city school board has approved a $59.3 million budget for fiscal year 2020, which takes effect Oct. 1, as well as a five-year capital plan for fiscal years 2020-24.
The budget revenue will come primarily through state and local funds. The following is a breakdown of revenue sources, according to the budget document:
-- State: about $28.47 million, or 48%
-- Local: about $25.45 million, or 42.9%
-- Federal: about $5.24 million, or 8.8%
-- Other sources: about $150,000, or less than 1%
Included in that budget will be a 4% raise for all personnel, which the state Legislature passed in May. Assistant Superintendent and Chief Schools Financial Officer Connie Wallace said that's the reason for the sizable increase.
Wallace said $38.4 million, or about 81.5% of the school system's general fund budget, is allocated for personnel, which includes employee payroll and benefit costs.
The rest of the general fund includes 4% for utilities, 4% for student transportation, and 10.5% for all of the smaller costs, such as operating telephones, maintaining property and work-related travel.
Debt service will cost about $3.46 million, which accounts for about 5.9% of the total expenditures. It will be covered by the debt services fund.
The system has five bonds outstanding, according to Wallace. Of those five, two are scheduled to pay off in 2026, one in 2027, one in 2028 and the last in 2042.
“We have to meet our debt first, and then we do projects over what is left over,” Wallace explained. “If we see it’s going to be necessary, we have to transfer some funds over from general fund to cover anything (in capital projects) that we don’t have funds for.”
Wallace said the school system has not had to transfer any funds over the past couple of years.
The total cost of projects listed for fiscal year 2020 is about $5.8 million, according to the capital plan. That’s nearly $1 million under the total available funds.
The top capital improvements project is replacing the roof on Weeden Elementary School, according to Wallace.
“That roof project is going to be the whole school roof, so it’s going to be over $3 million,” she said.
About $2.3 million of that will be supported by a one-time payment of extra ETF monies the state received.
Other projects planned include:
-- baseball and softball drainage, $160,000
-- plumbing at Burrell Slater, $19,862
-- retainage — the portion of the contract price with the construction company that is withheld until most of the work is done to ensure the project gets finished — for the new Florence Middle School, $54,600
-- mechanical upgrades for Harlan Elementary School, $271,518
-- technology items, $215,827
Debt service, including lease payments, will also be included. It totals about $4 million.
Estimates for total project expenses across the five-year plan range from about $4.9 million to $7.6 million, based on the projects scheduled for each year. Those numbers include an average of $3.8 million each year to go toward debt service.
The $7.6 million in fiscal year 2023 also includes a $3 million fine arts facility at Florence High School — the most expensive project in the plan after the Weeden roof replacement.
Wallace said the board revisits the capital plan each year to establish new priorities if necessary.
She said Weeden’s new roof was already in the capital plan, but the project was bumped to top priority after the leakage problem worsened.
“We’re already working on it with our architect, so as soon as possible, that will move forward,” she said.
