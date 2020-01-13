FLORENCE — City Superintendent Jimmy Show will host the 2019-2020 state of the schools address today at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center.
Doors will open to the public at 5 p.m. with the address beginning at 6 p.m.
According to an emailed release from the city school system announcing the address, " . . . shining examples of the accomplishments happening in Florence City Schools will be highlighted. Also being featured, the reaching impact Florence City Schools has on not only the city but across the region and State of Alabama."
The presentation is expected to last one hour, according to the release.
