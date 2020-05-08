FLORENCE — While it may have caused some disruption in front of their business, the owners of Singin' River Brewing Co. are excited about what the city's latest Streetscape project will do for the area.
The project, which began in January, is now proceeding south on Tennessee Street, where the street had to be closed Wednesday to allow a new storm drain to be installed.
"We are very excited about the Streetscape in front of the brewery," Michelle Jones said. "It will allow citizens and tourists an easier walk from Court Street, as well as be a recruiting tool to bring more businesses to our end of downtown."
The $3 million project extends the downtown Streetscape east on Tennessee Street, then turns south on Cherry Street, Mayor Steve Holt said. It will pass by Taco Mama on Cherry Street, then turn back west on East College Street past the brewery.
Holt said the project will include about a block of East College before it turns north on Popular Street to Tennessee Street. He said future projects would include additional blocks of College Street.
Jones said the Streetscape plan they reviewed actually increases the parking around the brewery.
On Wednesday, the contractor had to close Tennessee Street to install a new reinforced concrete storm drain pipe, City Engineer Bill Batson said.
Holt said one lane of Tennessee Street was blocked Thursday, and the work could take a few more days to complete.
Florence Capital Projects Manager Steve Easton said the project is more than improving the appearance of the streets and sidewalks. It's improving the storm drainage system in that area as well.
The primary contractor is Joe Keenum Excavation & Construction of Muscle Shoals. The project is expected to be completed in 18 months.
Holt said the project is moving along despite the early spring rains. He said some utility work involving telephone lines also tied up the project for a few weeks.
"The pretty weather has allowed them to get back to work," Holt said.
Like Jones, Holt said the Streetscape project should help entice private investment to those areas.
Michelle Jones said the brewery remains open during the construction, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of the tap room. Customers are welcome to use the fenced-in parking lot to pick up to go orders from the brewery.
