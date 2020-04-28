FLORENCE — The operating hours of the Florence Utilities drive-through window at city hall are being extended. The window will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, Mondays and Tuesdays.
The change was made to help customers who are currently impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The lobby of city hall remains closed.
Bills may be paid at the drive-through, at the drop box inside the lobby of the Short Court Street entrance, or online at ebiz.florenceutilities.com.
While disconnections and late fees are being waived through Thursday, it is recommended that customers impacted should contact the Florence Utilities Collections Department at 256-760-6525 to get specific information on individual circumstances, to arrange for extensions, or to schedule payment options.
For information, call 256-760-6300.
