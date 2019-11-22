FLORENCE — The "virtual experience" downtown walking tour scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday has been postponed until spring because of weather, according to a news release.
The tour is sponsored by Preservation Florence and is part of a year-long series concerning historic preservation in the city. Topics such as the National Register of Historic Places, physical restoration, African American and Native American historic preservation, and cemetery preservation are some of the topics of interest in the series.
This event was to be the 12th in a year-long series of presentations and workshops based around the city’s historic buildings, neighborhoods, and landscapes. The series is sponsored by the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area, the Florence Arts and Museums, and the Florence Historical Board.
Call 256-760-6427 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.