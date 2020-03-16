FLORENCE — At least for the time being, the City of Florence will remain open for business, Mayor Steve Holt announced during a news conference to address the impact of the coronavirus.
Holt gathered department heads today to discuss how COVID-19 will impact city services and various activities.
City Hall and all city parks remain open, but all recreation department activities have been suspended.
The mayor said he will allow local businesses to determine if they want to close their doors or limit the number of patrons. Holt suggested avoiding crowds larger than 50 people.
The Florence-Lauderdale Public Library will close at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.