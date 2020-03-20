The Meal Barrel food pantry in Sheffield normally provides food for 425 to 560 families, but on Wednesday, hundreds of cars lined up and volunteers handed out food to 984 families, including 358 new applicants.
Cars were lined up on Avalon Avenue, South Atlanta Avenue, Montgomery Avenue and neighborhood streets surrounding the old National Guard armory.
Penny Freeman, who established the nonprofit pantry and is a Sheffield councilwoman, said the 984 families represent 2,498 individuals. Each family received a box containing a variety of food items.
"We did all that in 96 minutes," Freeman said of the food giveaway.
She said the additional families seeking food were due to layoffs caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
"People aren't prepared to buy $200 to $300 more groceries," she said.
Dave Davis, director of distribution at the Shoals Dream Center on Cloverdale Road in Florence, said he expects the 60 to 70 families they provide food for to increase as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
Normally, clients can select grocery items from their store, but the virus has put a stop to that.
"Because of this situation, we had to eliminate that and comply with social distancing," Davis said. "They're still getting their food, but we're giving it to them."
Part of the problem, Davis said, is families are having to provide food for children who would normally be in school. He said that also happens when school dismisses for summer vacation.
Other additional needs are due to layoffs caused by businesses that have shut their doors due to the virus.
Charlotte Vanderson, social worker at the Salvation Army of the Shoals, said she's given out 38 bags of groceries since Monday.
Today, the Salvation Army will give away jars of peanut butter, jelly, bread, and boxed macaroni and cheese at three locations:
• Oakland Community Church, 24315 Lauderdale 14;
• Salvation Army Thrift Store at 500 Montgomery Ave. in Sheffield, and
• The Salvation Army main campus at 1601 Huntsville Road, Florence.
The distributions begin at 10 a.m.
The agency will also have gift bags for children with coloring books and other items.
"It will help mom and dad keep them busy," Vanderson said. "It's a strain that hits home right now."
Davis said the Dream Center is holding a food drive to help provide food to those impacted by the cornavirus. It begins today and will conclude April 20. The date may be extended if necessary.
Items needed include ready-to-eat canned meats, fruits and vegetables, protein or fruit bars, dry cereal or granola, peanut butter, dried fruit, canned juices, non-perishable pasteurized milk, high-energy foods, food for infants, comfort/stress foods, manual can openers, infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes, diaper rash cream, feminine and personal hygiene products, and pet foods.
Contributions can be dropped off at the Shoals Dream Center, 2950 Cloverdale Road, Florence.
Monetary donations will also be accepted through the Shoals Dream Center website at shoalsdreamcenter.com.
