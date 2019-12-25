For many Christians, the harried rush to decorate, shop for gifts, cook lavish meals and visit with family shifts to second place in significance.
The Christian community celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ on Dec. 25, and many will read the Bible account of Christ's birth as part of their Christmas family tradition.
This image of one of the stunning stained glass windows in Trinity Episcopal Church in Florence depicts a scene from that biblical account. The windows are more than 100 years old.
Episcopal services in Florence begain in 1824, and Trinity was organized in 1836. The original building, on the northwest corner of College and Cedar streets, was consecrated Feb. 23, 1845. It burned in 1893, and was rebuilt in 1894, using the tower bell from the old church.
Services have been held here since Easter Day, 1895. A parish hall was added in 1929 and an education building and Mullen Hall were erected 1967.
