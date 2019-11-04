FLORENCE — Florence/Lauderdale Tourism is inviting the public out Saturday for a walking tour of the Forks of Cypress Plantation Site and Cemetery.
The prominent 23 columns, considered one of Lauderdale County’s most significant historic landmarks, are all that remain of the nation’s first home built with a peristyle colonnade.
Local historian Harry Wallace will lead the free tour at 10 a.m., starting at the columns. The tour will conclude at the cemetery.
Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
“The Forks of Cypress is on private property, and we hope the public will take advantage of this rare opportunity to tour the site,” said Randa Hovater, media relations manager for Florence/Lauderdale Tourism.
Built in the 1820s, the Forks of Cypress was the home of Florence co-founder James Jackson. Jackson was known for breeding and racing thoroughbred horses there.
The house burned in 1966, leaving only the columns behind.
The site is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
To get to the historic site, take Cox Creek Parkway to Jackson Road. Go north on Jackson Road, then turn right at the deadend onto County Road 41.
For information, call 256-740-4141.
