MONTGOMERY — Prosecutors say a former Alabama corrections supervisor has been indicted for failing to stop a sergeant under his command from kicking and beating a handcuffed inmate.
Federal prosecutors on Wednesday announced the indictment of 39-year-old Willie Burks, who was a lieutenant with the Alabama Department of Corrections. He was also charged with making false statements to a grand jury.
It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.
Three former and current corrections officers have previously pleaded guilty in connection with the February assault at the Elmore Correctional Facility.
Former Alabama Department of Corrections Sgt. Ulysses Oliver pleaded guilty to unlawfully assaulting two handcuffed inmates. Corrections Officers Briana Mosley and Leon Williams pleaded guilty for failing to intervene.
