TUSCUMBIA — Former local attorney Billy Underwood pleaded guilty today to jury tampering and will serve time in the county jail.
Underwood's trial was set to begin with opening statements this morning. He was charged with attempting to bribe a witness.
He pleaded this morning to the lesser charge of witness tampering and was sentenced to four months in county jail.
Underwood, a long-time attorney in the area, also had to surrender his law license.
