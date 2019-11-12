FLORENCE — A former student media adviser for the University of North Alabama recently accepted an award in Washington, D.C., for supporting his students' First Amendment rights.
Scott Morris is the most recent recipient of the Noel Ross Strader Award, presented by the College Media Association (CMA) only when the judges believe there is a deserving candidate.
“It’s a great honor,” Morris said. “I felt really proud to receive that.”
Strader Award recipients are full-time teachers or student media advisers who exercise the principles of free speech and freedom of the press at “some risk of personal or professional welfare.”
Morris lost his job as an educator and adviser at UNA after the student newspaper, “The Flor-Ala,” pursued information that was potentially unflattering to the university.
“In a professional sense, (Morris) is someone who paid the ultimate price for trying to protect his students, and that’s largely the reason that he received the award,” said CMA Immediate Past President Chris Evans, who presented Morris with the award.
“He is someone who tried to push back when the administration sought to make changes, or to put pressure on the students after they published some information that the administration wasn’t pleased with. The administration changed the requirements of his job so that he was no longer qualified for it.”
According to Morris, his former students began investigating some reports of sexual harassment against female students, possible sexual abuse, and other issues at UNA. He said he supported them throughout the process.
“They learned how to ask for records and how to try to get information with the university trying to thwart them, and then we talked about what to do when they deny records that are supposed to be public,” Morris explained.
“I walked them through that process, and it was tough and difficult on them and me both, but it was exciting at the same time. It showed them how to do real journalism. But at the same time, I think there were people at the university that didn’t want them doing real journalism.”
Morris said he, along with some "Flor-Ala" students and the head of the department were called into a meeting concerning their coverage after the information was released.
Ten days later, Morris said he was informed his job description was being rewritten, making him no longer qualified.
“It’s pretty obvious, with the timing of it, that this was just a way to get rid of me because they were angry about the coverage that the students were doing, and a way to censor students is through their adviser,” he said.
The university publicly denied this connection, but the CMA conducted an investigation that concluded otherwise.
“Our investigation showed that’s exactly why they instituted the changes,” Evans said.
The investigation resulted in CMA censuring UNA, making it the fourth college in the nation currently on the list.
“They could potentially make changes that would create a more welcoming environment for friends of the First Amendment,” Evans said. “That would start with noting that they have a problem, and they don’t recognize that. They don’t admit that.
“We always want to get colleges off our censure list. It’s not something that we do lightly. It’s not something that we do often, and we have certainly seen schools get off the list by just recommitting to a free press and to protecting their students’ First Amendment rights. If we were to see that at UNA, CMA certainly would consider removing them.”
Evans said UNA has never reached out to CMA about removing the censure.
Despite the circumstances of his departure, Morris said he enjoyed his time at UNA. He added he encouraged his students to be “fearless” in their reporting.
“I really enjoyed working with the students,” he said. “The world of journalism has enough boring and timid reporting. I want my students to question everything and everyone, including people in power. It’s thrilling to watch each group grow from insecure underclassmen to confident graduates with solid skills and good judgment.”
