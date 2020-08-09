FLORENCE — Housing issues, covid testing, classroom setup and masks are the main topics of concern for University of North Alabama students as they return for the fall semester.
The first wave of students who live on campus will move in today. During an online town hall meeting last week, students asked about issues they could confront in campus housing and in classrooms as they return to UNA during the pandemic.
"The biggest question for me as a student leader was how the mandatory testing would work," said Charlie Gordon, a senior communications study major.
The university is bringing students onto campus in smaller batches, which means students will be moving in starting today and continuing through next weekend.
They also are prioritizing when students get tested by who arrives first on campus, according to Gordon, who said the goal is to make sure everyone can get tested without overwhelming the testing sites. Those moving into campus housing are the first to be tested.
"I live off campus and the off campus students get tested in the last batch," he said.
Julie Taylor, admissions director for UNA, said students also had questions about the changes in housing because of the virus, and about what the classrooms will look like, and about wearing face masks.
"There also was a little bit about athletics," Taylor said, "where things currently stand in the fall."
She said the last student orientation was at the middle to end of July, and things like the mandatory testing and changes to student housing came after those sessions, which was part of the reason the university decided to hold the online forum.
"The goal was to hopefully bring some peace before classes start back," Taylor said. "We wanted to ease any concerns people have. Hopefully people felt like they learned something new or that we provided answers to any lingering questions."
For Gordon, the forum was a way to have an open and honest dialog with university officials about coming back after being away from campus for almost six months.
"It felt great to feel part of this organization as we come back during this crazy time," he said.
