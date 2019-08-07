KILLEN — Sheriff's officials are at a house site off Lauderdale 456 to investigate the deaths of two people found inside a vehicle.
Lauderdale Sheriff Rick Singleton said the bodies are believed to be a man and woman.
He said officials received a 911 call sometime between 9:30 and 10 a.m. today. Officers arrived at the scene shortly after 10 a.m.
Singleton said a woman was doing a welfare check on one of the victims when she found the bodies and called 911.
Officials are still processing the scene.
Singleton said according to the woman who found the bodies, neither of the victims had been heard from since Friday.
