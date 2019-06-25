TUSCUMBIA — A Hanceville contractor has started the process of building up the hillside where a portion of Frankfort Road began sliding down Wheeler Mountain after the severe flooding in February.
Assistant Colbert County Engineer Jeremy Robison said Carcel & G began working on the slide area June 10 and has been working six days a week when weather permits.
Robison said the contractor has completed "the key," which is a deep pocket of rip rap at the base of the hill that will run the length of the slide area.
"They're in the process of building rip rap up to the top of the hill," he said.
Once the base is built up, the roadway can be repaired.
The Road Department's goal is to have the road open before county schools open in August.
"Right now we're very pleased with the progress they've made," Robison said.
