TUSCUMBIA — As repairs to a portion of Frankfort Road on Wheeler Mountain continue, the Colbert County Commission has revised the funding agreement to reflect the replacement of utility poles in the impacted area.
Colbert County Engineer John Bedford said each aspect of the nearly $1 million project — preliminary engineering, right of way acquisition, construction — has a different funding agreement.
"It didn't include funding for utilities," he said. "We're just revising it."
Sheffield Utilities replaced six utility poles with taller poles so Carcel and G Construction could work underneath the power lines. The utility relocation cost $16,600, Bedford said.
The entire project, including utility relocation, is being funded by money provided by the Federal Highway Administration. The remaining 20 percent is being paid by Colbert County.
"AT&T came in a week later and brought their lines up," Bedford said.
The Hanceville contractor is adding rip rap to an area where a portion of Wheeler Mountain slid downward following massive flooding in February. That portion of Frankfort Road has been closed to through traffic since that time.
Once the hillside is stabilized, the contractor will add a new road base and new pavement to about 200 feet of Frankfort Road.
Bedford said the contractor is on schedule to make the repairs and reopen the road by Aug. 1, prior to county schools reopening.
"We still believe we'll be able to meet that commitment," he said.
