SPRUCE PINE — A Franklin County man and his family are celebrating the fruits of their labor after discovering they’ve broken two state records this year— one for the heaviest watermelon grown in Alabama, and another for the heaviest gourd.
Steve Jackson has been growing watermelons with his father, Tommy; uncle, Wayne; and two sons, Rhett and Reed for about three years now, but has only been growing them competitively for two.
“The first year, we’d grow one or two to carry to Russellville to the Franklin County Watermelon Festival,” he said. “We got so addicted to it that we tried to learn more about it, and tried to grow bigger ones to carry to some of these bigger weigh-offs. That’s kind of where we’re at on it right now.”
They have a record 308-pound Carolina Cross watermelon to show for it.
According to Jackson, hitting the 300-pound mark in watermelon growing has long been something of a legend for Alabama growers. He said theirs is the first watermelon grown in Alabama to reach that weight.
“It’s a lot of work, and that adds about 15 to 20 hours a week to my schedule,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun to watch them grow. They grow fast. … Right through its prime growing phase, it was doing a little more than five pounds a day.”
The watermelon even has a name: Vera.
“It was named after my grandmother,” he said with a chuckle. “A lot of these growers, we name our watermelons — the good ones — and I had two good ones this year.”
The other good watermelon reached a respectable weight as well, coming in at 243 pounds. Its name is Irene after Jackson’s other grandmother.
Jackson said he and his family had six plants this year. From those, Irene and Vera are two of five watermelons to surpass 200 pounds.
It took great care to reach those weights. The seeds started indoors around the end of February. Once the plants started growing, they were planted outside in mid-April.
“There’s a lot of science that goes into growing giant watermelons — a lot more than just putting them out there and letting them grow,” Jackson said. “You’ve got to watch them, and you’ve got to read your plant to see how your leaves look. You’ve got to be able to identify diseases and potential diseases, and know how to head those off because you need that melon to be able to grow for a long time.”
From pollination to vine, Vera is now more than 100 days old — about the age a watermelon needs to reach such a large size.
The Jackson clan transported Irene more than 400 miles west to Hope, Arkansas, to be weighed. Vera was taken more than 300 miles north to Guston, Kentucky, for another weigh-off.
The monstrous Carolina Cross watermelon was one of many melons to travel to Kentucky for the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth, or GPC, weighing event.
“They handle all the registered weigh-offs all across the world,” Jackson explained. “They have a database online. … You can look up all kinds of fruit —pumpkins, watermelons, tomatoes, gourds, everything — and they keep those records there.”
Jackson’s son, Rhett, posted a YouTube video of the weigh-off to his channel, Rhett Outdoors TV. He also made a video explaining OTT measurements, which give growers an estimate of how much their melon weighs.
Unlike the watermelon, Jackson said the gourd took no special effort to produce. It came in almost as heavy as Irene at 239.5 pounds.
Jackson was quick to credit other growers around the state with helping him achieve the 300-pound watermelon.
“We all talk to each other and share secrets and help each other all we can,” he added.
A good friend and fellow grower in Birmingham may give Jackson a run for his money, though. Jackson will find out this weekend if that grower's watermelon breaks Vera’s record.
“I may not get to keep this record,” he said with a laugh. “He might break my record. There is a really good chance, and I’m proud for him. He’s been doing this a long time.”
For the next couple weeks, Vera is on display at Foodland in Double Springs. After that, Jackson said the seeds will be harvested from both the melon and gourd in hopes of growing bigger ones next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.