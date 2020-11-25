TUSCUMBIA — Free drive-through COVID-19 testing will resume on Monday at the Colbert County Office Complex on U.S. 72, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Free COVID-19 testing resumes Monday at Colbert County Office Complex
- By Russ Corey Staff Writer
