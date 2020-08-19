SHEFFIELD — Penny Freeman said she has a specific skill set that she used to help her district as a councilwoman for District 4.
Now, she is seeking the office of mayor to use her abilities to help the entire city.
The municipal elections are Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Her skills include being able to get large projects going, which she sees as valuable to Sheffield as a whole. Freeman said she has the ability to create a vision, a budget and follow through with her projects.
Freeman's vision for Sheffield includes resurfacing city streets, repairing sidewalks, flood intervention, and encouraging and incentivizing residents to bring their businesses back to Sheffield.
She wants to increase jobs available to Sheffield residents; create a "housing to homeowners" initiative; and provide housing for veterans and the homeless.
She also wants to continue the community policing program; create a city-based animal shelter; and work to incorporate incentives for property owners to remove blight.
She wants to look at municipal broadband internet; strengthen business recruiting efforts; and market the great work being done in Sheffield schools.
Freeman envisions paying for the upgrades through "the municipal marketplace, a public works center built with capital improvement funds and grants that will house an indoor/outdoor water park that can be built with Sheffield and union labor."
She said 50% of the generated funds can be used for city improvements, 25% to build new schools and labs, 10% would go toward a city animal shelter; 10% would be for blight removal incentives; and 5% for financial reserves.
Some of Freeman's accomplishments during her first term on the city council include starting a sustainable food pantry that "stood the test of a global pandemic."
"I sponsored three raises for city employees, including hazardous duty pay for our police and fire departments," Freeman said. "I have worked with small businesses in submitting small grants, and assisted with the writing of business plans."
She's personally tutored students in science, reading and math for free to assist them with the confidence they need to perform at their best.
She's worked with schools by implementing a youth-led city board, the Junior City Council, that strives to introduce our city's youth to civic responsibility.
Freeman said she's written and received grants for the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post that was used to transport veterans to the Veterans Administration hospital, and helped with food, clothing and shelter for displaced and disabled veterans.
In addition to wanting to use her skills to improve the city, Freeman said residents asked her to run for mayor.
"I've been able to feed thousands of people. I've redone parks, done so many things, some people wanted to see that extend to their district and the city at large," Freeman said.
