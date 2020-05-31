FLORENCE — Two friends of Rocky Gist on Saturday were grappling with the news of his death while expressing gratitude for having had him in their lives.
Gist, of Florence, died Saturday in a motorcycle wreck. He was 44.
Lauderdale Coroner Butch Tucker said he pronounced Gist dead at the scene in the one-vehicle wreck. Tucker said the wreck occurred sometime after 1 a.m. Saturday on Alabama 157 just south of Lauderdale 8 in the Cloverdale community.
Joe Cruz and Kurt Smith both were friends of Gist since third grade at Brooks in Killen.
“He was a great friend to a lot of people,” Cruz said. “He would give you the shirt off his back. He was easy going, easy to talk to. If you needed help, he would reach for that wallet even before you got the amount out of your mouth. When you needed a friend, he was there. If you needed a ride, he would come and get you.
“The years I’ve known him, he was just a wonderful guy.”
Smith recalled the days of their childhood when he and Gist would ride horses and camp.
“Back then he had the horses. Now I have horses,” Smith said. He said they would camp near Richardson’s Creek. “Those are good memories I’ll always have.”
Smith said there was a time in his life when he had personal struggles.
“And Rocky took me and said you can stay here man, and he kept me at his place for a while. He fed me. He never asked for anything. He was just that kind of person.
“He was just a believer in people.”
Cruz said Gist “had good relationships with his children and took good care of his mother." And Smith recalled a friend who “made everybody laugh and smile."
“He seemed to make you feel better just by walking into the room,” he said. “Yeah, I’ll miss him a lot.”
