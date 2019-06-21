FLORENCE — If you're not sure what Renaissance City Pride is all about, Mathew Pareda is extending an invitation to anyone who wants to learn more about the Shoals LGBTQ community.
Pride Day celebrations have been going on in various forms for about five years, said Pareda, president of Equality Shoals.
"It's important for us to be visible in the community," HE said.
Pereda said LGBTQ people can thrive in the South "and do it very well," despite the perception they cannot.
"It's super important we have a day, or a week or a month that we can celebrate ourselves," he said. "I'm glad we can turn it into something we can celebrate together for a day because we need that."
Straight visitors or "allies" are welcome to attend the events, which begin Sunday with a "family friendly/pet friendly" picnic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Florence's McFarland Park.
"It's important for people to have a point of reference," Pereda said. "You can see LGBTQ people come in all shapes and sizes. We want love and acceptance as much as anyone."
The event continues Monday with Pride Bingo at Jack's Place Bistro at 118 W. Mobile St. The Pop Up Gay Soiree, which Pereda said is essentially a dance party, is from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. June 28 at The Mane Room at 310 N. Pine St. You must be 18 or older to attend and 21 to purchase alcohol. Tickets are $15 at the door.
June 29 will begin with Pride on the Plaza from 4 to 7 p.m. on Mobile Plaza. The event features live music, information booths, health screenings and food and craft vendors.
Shoals musicians Mikey Ledbetter, Christian Turner and Juneau Childers are some of the performers.
"Equality is the most important thing to me beyond all of the noise of politics," Ledbetter said. "It's about people being recognized as fellow human beings and respecting each other. I feel like if I can help spread that message then I want to be a part of it."
Several speakers will take the stage in Mobile Plaza at 7 p.m., followed by the Equality March at 7:30 p.m.
At 8 p.m., the Love and Resistance Drag Show takes place at the Mane Room for those 18 and older. There is a $15 cover charge.
On June 29, there is a Drag Queen Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jack's Place Bistro. There is a $15 cover charge for that event.
Pereda said he hopes if people get anything out of attending, it's a broadened perception of the Shoals LGBTQ community.
"We're getting away from stereotyping and getting to know people who identify a certain way," he said.
This year's event marks the third year of Renaissance City Pride, a collaboration between the the Shoals Diversity Center and the Equality Shoals.
Mefford Jewelers owner Russell Mefford said he offered his storefront windows "as a canvas" for Renaissance City Pride. The windows are now covered with a bright, colorful rainbow.
Rebecca Lopez, president of the Shoals Diversity Center, said this year marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, which were named after the New York City Police Department's raids on the Stonewall Inn, a dive bar popular with the city's gay community in the 1960s, and the riots and protests that followed.
"Starting with the Stonewall riots in New York, the LGBTQ community as a minority has been marginalized," Lopez said.
Pride days help celebrate the LGBTQ community's fight to gain the rights the straight community enjoys, she said.
"We encourage one another to keep going in our quest for those equal rights," she said.
Like Pereda, Lopez encourages others to attend the Pride on the Plaza event. She said it's understandable for people to sometimes fear something they don't know.
"This is something everyone can come to and enjoy," she said.
