FLORENCE — Years of inadequate state funding have failed to take into consideration the continued enrollment growth at the University of North Alabama, and that's been costly to students, said Chief Financial Officer Evan Thornton.
UNA has historically been low on the list for state appropriations compared to the 13 other public colleges and universities.
This year, UNA received about a $2.8 million increase in state funding, but “that needed to be about $6 million,” said Thornton.
"You’ve got universities that are similar in size to UNA that get $10 million more a year," he said. "That’s what is really a tremendous detriment to this community and this region.”
Despite the funding inequities, UNA's enrollment is climbing.
Earlier this month, officials announced a record-breaking fall semester enrollment of 8,046 students.
Nearly 400 more students are enrolled this semester compared to fall 2018, amounting to a 5.18% increase. That’s more than double the increase the university saw from 2017 to 2018.
“Record enrollment at UNA indicates we’re moving in the right direction as a university,” said President Ken Kitts. “Many other institutions in our state and region aren’t experiencing this kind of growth.”
However, Thornton points out the growth has a cost when state funding remains low.
“We always want enrollment to go up — within reason — but we really want our state appropriation to go up because, otherwise, that’s when you have to start talking about raising tuition on the current students,” he said. “That’s what we don’t want to do.”
Student tuition and fees account for about $72.2 million, or 54.5 percent, of UNA’s $132.5 million fiscal year 2020 budget. In contrast, state revenue accounts for about 27% at about $35.7 million.
Thornton said the increase in students doesn't have a major impact on the university's revenues.
UNA officials begin preparing for the next fiscal year in June. By August, they “have a good idea” of what tuition and fees will look like.
Most of the projections are dependent on the number of credit hours students are taking. However, Thornton said revenues the “Finish In 4” banded tuition plan lessens the financial impact because 12 to 18 hours cost the same amount.
“Whether it’s 8,000 or 7,950 (students), that doesn’t have a huge impact on the budget,” Thornton explained. “What does have an impact on the budget is retention in spring, so it’s good to have a bunch of students on campus, but they need to continue.”
Rising enrollment hasn't made much of a difference in state funding received.
“It’s almost an adverse effect,” Thornton said of the enrollment gains. “The more students we have here, the more it’s going to cost to operate the university.
"That doesn’t change how much money Montgomery gives us, so they’re basically ignoring the fact that UNA is growing, and can grow, because they’re not funding us adequately."
The university is not longer sitting back and waiting for the state to pay attention to its needs.
President Kitts has launched a Project 208 initiative that aims to draw attention to the disparity, and help UNA get more state funding. Kitts and other university officials believe this initiative is “vital” for UNA’s future.
“We’ve seen success from that, but not the kind of success that makes up 100 years of underfunding,” Thornton said. “We need our local legislators and our local community people to understand how UNA is being treated.”
UNA officials support legislative discussions about implementing a performance-based funding, as long as the metric system determining the funding is more equitable, he said.
“Don’t create metrics for all universities to go by, and then us have to start off with one arm tied behind our back,” Thornton said. “That is exactly what it boils down to is the other universities can afford more people and more things than our university.
“The message we really want to get across to our legislators is it’s just not fair to treat our students at such a disparity compared to students that live in other regional areas,” he said.
