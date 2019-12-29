GENEVA — Three straight days of funerals will take place in a south Alabama town where three high school cheerleaders died in a wreck on Christmas night.
The service for Emilee Fain was Saturday afternoon in Geneva, followed by another service today for Cassidy Dunn. Annyson Martin's funeral will be Monday.
Services for all the 16-year-old friends will be at the First Baptist Church of Geneva.
The Geneva High School students were in a vehicle that ran off a road and slammed into trees on Christmas night. Another girl was seriously injured in the crash and a fifth wasn't hurt.
Authorities haven't said what might have caused the crash, which occurred on a road that crosses the town's levee. The girls who died were all riding in the front seat, the coroner said.
Russell Clausell, a minister and president of the city school board, said "Christmas will never be the same" because of the girls' deaths.
"I do know that one of the things that the city has been known for is rallying around a tragedy. We have rallied today and we will continue to rally, we will get through this, we will embrace and love on one another, we will embrace and love on the families," he said.
Geneva, a town of about 4,400 people, is located near the Florida line more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Montgomery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.