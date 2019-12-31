Federal, state, county and municipal government offices will be closed Wednesday in observance of New Year's Day.
All offices will reopen on Thursday.
The holiday will also impact garbage collection routes in the Shoals.
Tuesday garbage routes in Florence, Russellville, Lauderdale, Colbert and Franklin County will run on schedule, while Wednesday, Thursday and Friday collections will run one day behind schedule.
Wednesday and Thursday garbage routes in Sheffield will run on Thursday. Friday's route will run on schedule.
In Muscle Shoals, Wednesday's route will run on Thursday. Other routes will run on schedule. The Thursday commercial route will run on Friday.
Tuscumbia's Wednesday garbage route will run today. Thursday's route will run on schedule.
The Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale County landfills will close on Wednesday and reopen Thursday.
