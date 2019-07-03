Courthouses in Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale counties will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Independence Day, which will also impact some local garbage collection routes.
The Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Tuscumbia city halls will be closed Thursday, but will reopen Friday.
Garbage collection routes in Florence, Lauderdale, Colbert and Franklin counties will run one day behind regular schedules.
The Florence, Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale County landfills will be closed Thursday. The Lauderdale County landfill will close at 2 p.m. Friday and will be open from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
The Florence Recycling Center will also be closed Thursday.
The Sheffield Street and Sanitation Department will run its normal routes Thursday.
Tuscumbia garbage collections will be one day earlier this week.
Muscle Shoals residential garbage routes will not be impacted by the holiday, but Thursday's commercial garbage collections will run on Friday.
