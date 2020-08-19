RUSSELLVILLE — Gifts from a local family and the county's largest employer will help the city get its first splash pad and a location for a new media center/library.
Mayor David Grissom made the announcements Monday during a special called council meeting.
Grissom said the Norris family donated about one-half acre behind City Hall that will be used for a new library/media center.
"We've been talking to the Norris family for some time," Grissom said of the project.
Lanny Norris, who ran a State Farm Insurance office in Russellville for 42 years, said he and his siblings agreed to donate the property to the city since each of them had gradually moved out of town.
Norris said he maintains a residence in Russellville, but recently moved to Birmingham to be closer to his grandchildren.
The property included the family home, and a printing and office supply business. The family also owned King Frosty, the first drive-in eatery in Russellville, Norris said.
He said those buildings will be torn down to make way for the new library.
"Both of my parents believed in higher education," Norris said. "They emphasized education to us. We felt they needed a nice facility."
The family donated the property with the stipulation that the library/media center be built within 10 years.
Norris said the mayor is confident it can be done in five.
"It's a big project to do a library like we want," Norris said.
With the property in place, Grissom said the city will now begin the process of designing the new facility and securing funding. The city will seek grant money through the state.
Grissom said he also met with U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Russellville, about some possible federal library funds. He said Aderholt attended Monday's called meeting.
"I think it's the first time we've had a sitting U.S. congressman at a City Council meeting," Grissom said.
He said the existing library is old and needs upgrades and additional space.
While city officials were anticipating the Norris family's donation, Grissom said they only recently found out about the gift from Pilgrim's Pride through its Hometown Strong Program.
Grissom said the company asked if the city had a project it needed assistance with, and the splash pad was one of three mentioned. The original estimate was $150,000, but the company official Grissom spoke to said the city needed a "Texas-sized" splash pad.
The company is covering the entire cost of the $309,000 project.
He said the council has discussed adding other features, such as a pool with slides or a lazy river style component. Grissom said the city would pay for any additions to the project.
Grissom said the splash pad may be located by the ball fields at Sloss Lake.
Pilgrim's Pride is the county's largest employer.
Nikki Richardson, a spokeswoman for JBS USA & Pilgrim's, said the splash pad project is part of the Hometown Strong initiative announced in May.
"Nationally, it includes a $20 million investment from Pilgrim’s, which is part of a $50 million nationwide contribution from JBS USA to benefit the areas where our team members live and work," Richardson said.
The company is investing $1.6 million in Alabama to help local communities respond to the novel coronavirus and invest in the future.
The company partnered with local officials and community leaders in Enterprise, Guntersville and Russellville.
