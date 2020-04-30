The Girl Scouts of the USA launched its Girl Scouts Cookie Care campaign at the end of March, which let people order and donate cookies online.
As a result, on April 24 local Girl Scouts delivered 432 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to Helen Keller Hospital, enough to provide one box for every employee, said Allie Hulcher, communications manager for the Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama via email.
"Our Cookie Care campaign is over, but because of our amazing community support, we were able to relieve all troops of extra cookies and are able to donate to health care workers and first responders as well," Hulcher said in her email.
She said they will have virtual Girl Scout programming available to all girls in the area soon — not just Girl Scouts! Interested families can contact Tina Rich at trich@girlscoutsnca.org for information on how to participate.
