TUSCUMBIA — More than 50 Girl Scouts from across the northern half of the state earned their Alabama Music Hall of Fame patch Saturday while learning about the state's music achievers.
Audrena Mitchell, a program delivery specialist for the Girl Scouts of North Central Alabama, said the girls traveled from many of the 36 counties in the north central region.
"They're excited," Mitchell said. "When we set this date, we didn't think about football season. We've had a request to offer this again so they will be able to come."
The program was created by Mitchell and Haley Schrieber, who handles the hall of fame's marketing and group sales.
Schrieber said the scouts will have a personal guide introduce them to Alabama’s music achievers and the history of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame.
Girl Scouts from grades kindergarten through third will participate in a scavenger hunt to find animals and instruments in the museum. Girls from grades four through 12 will answer trivia questions related to Alabama music.
They will be treated to a sock hop with dancing and pizza.
"We are excited to be able to host this event for the first time,” Alabama Music Hall of Fame Director Sandra Burroughs said. “We had such a great response and wonderful feedback from the Girl Scout community that we are going to make this a yearly event.”
Schrieber said they are looking at holding another event in the spring.
"The Boy Scouts are wanting to do it, too," she said.
Schrieber said the program is a great way for the Girl Scouts to learn about Alabama music while having fun.
Mitchell said this group of scouts will be the first to receive the custom designed Alabama Music Hall of Fame patch.
