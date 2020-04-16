Doing business around the Shoals will be a little different even after the threat of the coronavirus has subsided.
Most of the changes will appear in county courthouses, but there could also be differences in grocery stores, convenience stores and other businesses that deal with the public on a daily basis.
On Wednesday, North Alabama Glass continued the installation of glass partitions along the counters of the offices of the Colbert County probate judge and revenue commissioner.
County Administrator Roger Creekmore said the partitions, which cost about $13,855, are designed to be permanent.
"It's an added safeguard to protect not only the employees of the courthouse, but the customers of the courthouse," Creekmore said.
Lauderdale and Franklin counties are also looking at the cost of installed barriers in their courthouses.
"We met Monday night and we've agreed to do that in our revenue and probate office," Lauderdale County Commission Chairman Danny Pettus said.
He said there are already some partitions in the government building across College Street from the courthouse.
He said the work could commence by next week.
Franklin County Commission Chairman and Probate Judge Barry Moore said they're seeking quotes to erect barriers in the revenue commissioner's office, the license tag office, the probate judge's office and circuit court clerk's office.
Moore said partitions would also be installed at the county's Red Bay satellite office.
The partitions will be made of tempered glass, Moore said.
The barriers in Lauderdale and Franklin counties would also be permanent.
Other businesses in the Shoals have installed different types of clear barriers to protect workers and customers.
Publix began installing clear shields at its grocery stores in the Shoals and throughout the chain.
"The Plexiglas barriers are temporary shields that we’ve placed company-wide at all registers, customer service desks and pharmacy counters," Director of Communications Maria Brous said. "As you might imagine, during these challenging times, we are adjusting processes and practices to meet the new temporary norm."
Brous said it's still too early to determine which changes might remain in place after the pandemic passes.
Local convenience stores have also erected makeshift barriers with sheets of plastic hung between customers and clerks.
Barriers were installed at all Quik Stop stores that operate in the Shoals.
