TUSCUMBIA — A GoFundMe page has been established to help raise funds to repair the Seven Springs Lodge.
The lodge and two silos off Alabama 247 were destroyed last week by a fire.
The page was set up to raise funds to support immediate business needs that will keep everything on site up and running. Extra funds will be used for site cleanup, design, as well as construction materials and labor as the owners rebuild.
For information, go to: gofundme.com/SevenSpringsLodge.
